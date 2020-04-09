Toppled Twiggs County sheriff's monument put back up

A $1,000 reward offered by an anonymous person has been raised, according to Col. James Faulk.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ga. — A monument erected for Sheriff Earl Hamrick has been put back up in Twiggs County after being knocked over last week.

According to Col. James Faulk, the monument is standing again, but is still damaged.

The monument has been in Twiggs County for around 30 years and was placed there in honor of Sheriff Hamrick, who was the longest tenured sheriff in Twiggs County and the U.S., serving from 1940 to 1988.

According to the monument, he was also recognized by the General Assembly of Georgia for "superior and meticulous devotion to duty."

Sheriff Darren Mitchum says he doesn't understand why people would do this.

"Whether it's rural Twiggs County or downtown Atlanta, destroying property like that," Mitchum said. "I don't get the point in it."

Faulk says they are still investigating.

An anonymous person offered $1,000 reward for anyone with information, but that reward has been raised.

Faulk says he is not sure of the exact amount, but that it has gone up.