City and court documents showed that the City of Warner Robins utility department hired Scott Hicks just three years after a complaint of sexual misconduct cost him his job as a Houston county magistrate court constable.

Now, some people are asking why the city hired him in the first place.

"I Googled this man's name and the information popped up about him being arrested in 2013, so I can't understand how a background check was unsuccessful, and whoever's doing our background checks --we need to background check them," said Rita Simon at a recent city council meeting.

So we wanted to verify if all city employees in Warner Robins are given a background check before they're hired.

"On some level, there's a background check done on everybody who applies for a job," said Mayor Randy Toms.

So we can verify that applicants do get background checked.

Toms also said some city employees get a more stringent check than others.

"The FBI actually does a background investigation more extensively on fire personnel and then the police department does background investigations," said Toms.

Toni Graham, the city's director of human resources, said all employees have their criminal history in the state of Georgia checked but police and fire department employees are also checked against federal criminal databases.

Toms added that applicants for certain positions get even more scrutiny.

"Applicants that are going to be handling money or working finance in any way, the credit checks are done there. A drug screening is done for anybody that's in a safety-sensitive position," said Toms.

Toni Graham and Mayor Toms both explained that safety sensitive jobs include things like emergency personnel, life guards, utility department employees, and anyone who operates city vehicles.

Toms said, to the best of his knowledge, the background check didn't flag Scott Hicks because he pleaded guilty under Georgia's first offender law.

The mayor said that sometimes prevents prior offenses from appearing on a check.

Two weeks ago, Hicks said he regretted what he called a "lapse in judgment" for that video that seemed to show him engaging in sexual misconduct on the job.

He has not been charged with any crime.

