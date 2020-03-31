WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It's almost the end of March, and Georgia has over 3,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

"My chest is heavy, like you would feel if you had an upper-respiratory infection -- just really achy body and tired," says Teresa Dawson.

Dawson tested positive for the virus in Warner Robins after seeing her primary care doctor, thinking it was the flu.

She is in her mid 50s and already battles asthma and diabetes.

Dawson contacted the health department and her doctor asking them to test her family members, including an elderly aunt, but with no luck.

"It's just confusing to everyone. Nobody can tell her where to get tested at, and she's really concerned and I don't want to be the cause of nobody dying."

The CDC says not everyone needs to be tested. People of high priority are people 65 or above, and those with underlying health issues.

If you show symptoms or you think you've been exposed, the CDC says to self-quarantine.

"It's not keeping up with the number of people that are infected. I'm raising two grandchildren that are 12 and 14, and they don't want to test them at all, they just want to quarantine them, and that scares me. "

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 and want to get tested, try calling your state or local health department or a medical provider.

While supplies of these tests are increasing, the CDC says it may still be difficult to find a place to get tested.

