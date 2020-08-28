Warner Robins donut shop opens free lending library

Anyone can come to Mini Dixie Donuts and take a book or leave one for others to enjoy.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Mini Dixie Donuts in Warner Robins may serve small breakfast sweets, but owner Ashley James' heart for the community is anything but mini.

When she started her business, James says she wanted to find ways to give back.

It started with donating extra donuts each day to schools, first responders, and other businesses.

Now, she's started a free lending library in her shop filled with books for people of all ages. She says she had a bunch of books at home and wanted to give others a chance to enjoy them and encourage kids to love reading.

Community members and other businesses have also joined in and donated more books to fill the shelves.

James says anyone can come in and grab a book to take home or leave one for someone else.

At the end of the day, you may devour her donuts in minutes, but she says a good book can stick with you for a while.

"If you can pick up a good book and take it home with you and get your mind off of everything that's going on, that's kind of a big plus in itself," she said.

Her goal is to eventually get more books to fill an entire wall.

Mini Dixie Donuts is located at 4027 Watson Blvd Suite 220 in Warner Robins.