WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — After 11 months of deployment in the Middle East, Master Sergeant Richard Davis returned home, surprising his kids, 11-year-old Myles and 8-year-old Morgan.

Davis says this was the third time he's been deployed in his 29 years of service with the Army Reserve, and it was the longest he's been away from his family.

His wife Tamika uploaded the video on Facebook. It has gotten thousands of views. Davis says the support has been overwhelming.

"It's weird because everyone calls or texts saying they started crying, too, as well when they started watching the video, so it was really shocking to me because you never realize how much people actually care," he says.

Davis says it was his wife who put together the whole surprise.

He says he looks forward to catching up on everything he's missed.

RELATED: 2 Fairview Park Hospital nurses welcome babies days apart

RELATED: 103-year-old woman celebrates coronavirus recovery with a cold beer

RELATED: Macon church helping families through the 'Good Samaritan Project'

RELATED: Watch: Two men cross Ocmulgee River on a slackline 50 feet above water

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.