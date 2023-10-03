End of Watch: Warner Robins Police Department honors officer

The Warner Robins Police Department made a post on Facebook honoring Officer Curtis Hodge.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. They put a blue stripe over their Facebook profile picture to honor him.

Curtis Hodge, a Booking and Transport Officer, died on August 22 from natural causes. They said Hodge was a loved and respected member of the Warner Robins Police Department.

Here is the full statement from the Warner Robins Police Department.

"It is with a very heavy heart that the Warner Robins Police Department relays this news: Booking and Transport Officer Curtis Hodge passed away from natural causes last night. BTO Hodge was loved and respected by many in the department and outside the department. Please keep the family and friends of BTO Hodge in your thoughts and prayers in the coming days. We lost a great man last night, and our department is heartbroken."

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING:

13WMAZ+

Get more news and information from 13WMAZ by downloading our 13WMAZ+ app on our Roku and Amazon Fire Stick devices.

This allows you to watch more 13WMAZ on-demand and access your favorite 13WMAZ shows like Central Georgia Focus, Football Friday Night and our More Than a Number special.