WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police are investigating after a man was shot early Sunday morning.

A news release from the Warner Robins Police Department says around 2:30 a.m., officers spoke with a 34-year-old man at Houston Medical Center.

He had a gunshot wound "to the facial area," the release says.

The man reported the shooting happened on Cox Drive. Officers found his car near Cox Drive and North Avenue, where the victim says he left it after being shot, according to the release.

The release says the man got help from a passerby and was then driven to the hospital.

The victim is familiar with the shooter, and warrants are being sought, according to the release.

The police department says he was transferred to the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon with non-life threatening injuries.

The release did not name the victim or suspect.

Anyone with more information can call Detective Justin Clark at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

