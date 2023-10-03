Warner Robins Police investigating shooting off South Pleasant Hill Road

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating a shooting on Garland Terrace off South Pleasant Hill, according to Warner Robins Police Lt. Eric Gossman.
Gossman says that he is unaware of the status of the people involved in the shooting as of 3:30 p.m. because it is still early in the investigation.
According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, the coroner's office has not been called as of 3:30 p.m.
The police department will send out a media release once they gather more details in the shooting, Gossman said. 13WMAZ will provide updates when additional information is available
