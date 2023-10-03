Warner Robins Police investigating shooting off South Pleasant Hill Road

The investigation is on-going and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating a shooting on Garland Terrace off South Pleasant Hill, according to Warner Robins Police Lt. Eric Gossman.

Gossman says that he is unaware of the status of the people involved in the shooting as of 3:30 p.m. because it is still early in the investigation.

According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, the coroner's office has not been called as of 3:30 p.m.

The police department will send out a media release once they gather more details in the shooting, Gossman said. 13WMAZ will provide updates when additional information is available

13WMAZ+

Get more news and information from 13WMAZ by downloading our 13WMAZ+ app on our Roku and Amazon Fire Stick devices.

This allows you to watch more 13WMAZ on-demand and access your favorite 13WMAZ shows like Central Georgia Focus, our More Than a Number special and weekly episodes of our local athletes on the gridiron as Football Friday Night airs live and is available to watch on demand.

Here is more on our 13WMAZ+ app and how you can download it today: