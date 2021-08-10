Washington County High students get real-life work experience with work-based learning program

Students can work in the real world in exchange for class credits.

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — It wouldn’t be Friday without opening the books and shouting out our School of the Week! We’re recognizing a Central Georgia high school whose students are working hard in the classroom AND out in the real world.

Washington County High School gives its students the opportunity to gain experience in the workforce through their Career, Technical and Agriculture Education (CTAE) program.

"I have a job at CVS. I work at the front of the store, but pretty soon, I’ll be working in the back with the pharmacy techs,” said Brianna Harper.

“I literally come to school for four class periods. I leave after the fourth hour, and then I go to work,” said Ethan Wilson.

Students like Makara Price, Libby Mathis, Brianna Harper and Ethan Wilson say it wouldn’t be happening if they weren't a part of Washington County High School’s work-based learning program.

"I do think this is one of the best opportunities that they have because they're able to go out into the real world and see what it's like in the area that they're studying and wanting to go out in. They're able to gain employability skills," said Dean Wilcher, the director of work-based learning for Washington County High.

Agriculture, automotive, business, technology, and early childhood education are just a few of the pathways. Students can work in the real world in exchange for class credits.

Amy Vickers, CTAE director, says the program is what Washington County needs.

“One thing we kept hearing was that there's an aging population and a lot of people will be retiring. That's going to open up positions, and the positions and openings that become available aren't necessarily going to require are students to go to college,” said Vickers.

But they are going to require students to learn the skills needed in a work environment. Students say the program has done a great job of teaching that.

"My resume looks great now, my communication skills are amazing,” said Harper.

"This has really opened my eyes to the different work force opportunities that Washington County provides,” said Mathis.

Washington County High says its work based learning program has a 100% graduation rate.