Everything you need to know to celebrate the 4th of July at the Warner Robins Independence Day Celebration

The City of Warner Robins is celebrating their 40th anniversary and 80th birthday. They say there will be 37 food vendors and three live performers.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It's that time of year where the hearts of many beat red, white, and blue. Warner Robins likes to celebrate with their annual Independence Day Concert.

Here is what you should know before Saturday's 40th anniversary party in the International City.

The stage is being built, fences have been put up.

Folks in Warner Robins are no strangers to the Independence Day Concert.

Janice Campell and her husband, Frank, have gone for the past 40 years with their kids and grandkids.

“The fireworks! Oh, the fireworks are so nice,” Campbell said. “You get out there and you meet people."

Katrina Campbell agrees. It's a family affair.

“For the Fourth of July they put on a concert every year and it's really good,” she said. “I go with my mom, and my siblings, and sometimes I’ll bring my kids. It's just a nice family tradition."

Speaking of tradition, this is the 40th anniversary of the Independence Day Concert on the 80th anniversary of Warner Robins becoming a city.

Here's all that you need to know about the show.

“So, we have a really great line up,” Mayor LaRhonda Patrick said. “We have Scott Stapp from Creed. Jefferson Starship, The Dazz Band, and our very own AJ the DJ."

The music ranges from pop to rock to soul. You won’t go hungry during the celebration either.

“We have a variety of foods from bbq, burgers, tacos, ice cream. Again, we do have family friendly pricing so everyone can partake,” Patrick said.

You can enter the venue from either Martin Luther King Boulevard, or on South Davis Drive.

Gates open at 5 p.m., music starts at 6 p.m., and fireworks are at 10:15 p.m.

“Our police officers will be staffed at each entry point. They'll be doing thorough checks of any bag that enters the premises and also scans to make sure there are no weapons as well,” Patrick said.

So here's what you can't bring.

“We'd love to let you have a tent, but you can't have a tent. You can’t have those big umbrellas, you cannot have open containers, alcoholic beverages, pets unless they are service animals,” she said.

You also cannot bring weapons, fireworks, drones, or outside food or drink.

You can bring lawn chairs, diaper bags, small umbrellas, sealed drinks, coolers and wagons, insulin, and medicine.

You might think parking could be a nightmare, but they've got you covered.

There will be 10 parking locations– the furthest one being near city hall and the nearest at the Sacred Heart Church just behind the venue.

They will have people in golf carts shuttling people here, so you don't have to walk if you don't want to.