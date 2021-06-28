x
Woman dies after being hit by 18-wheeler on Vineville Avenue

It happened around 5 p.m. Monday

MACON, Ga. — A 74-year-old woman died Monday after being hit by a semi-truck on Vineville Avenue.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the call for pedestrian hit came in around 5 p.m.

It was reported to deputies that a tractor-trailer was turning left onto Vineville from Forest Avenue. A pedestrian was in the crosswalk as the driver was turning.

The pedestrian, identified as 74-year-old Annie Norris, collided with the rear portion of the truck and fell under it. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is under investigation and no one has been charged yet. Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.

