Her adult son was home for Christmas when they woke up to gunfire going through the house

MACON, Ga. — A terrifying situation brought deputies racing to a 90-year-old woman’s west Macon home early Thursday. More than 30 bullets hit the home on Key Street just after midnight.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, three bullets went through the front door, 22 bullets went into the front left window, and more were found further inside the home.

Marine Hodges lives alone, but her son was visiting for Christmas from Nashville. He was home when it happened and says their doorbell camera caught it all.

"I am blessed to be standing here right now, because had I gone to the bathroom or the refrigerator, I would've been shot,” said Fred Hodges.

He's relieved to have not been hit, but is he angry at whoever did this to his mother's home.

“I’m just going to tell you -- I’m pissed. What else are you going to say? I ain’t feeling good about this, but I ain’t gonna let it go either,” he said. “I’m paying attention to what’s going on.”

According to the sheriff’s office, this shooting is not related to the one earlier in the week where someone fired into a home hitting a 17-year-old girl.