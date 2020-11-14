Live updates | Counties across Georgia continue historic retally of ballots

Refresh for updates as the audit continues statewide.

ATLANTA — Scroll below for updates.

A historic audit of Georgia’s election began on Friday. It’s a hand retally of the state’s nearly 5 million ballots cast in the general election on Nov. 3. It’s the largest audit in the country’s history to be conducted by hand.

This is all in an effort to validate the close results in the presidential race. In Georgia, President-elect Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by less than 0.5%.

NBC projected Friday that Biden is the apparent winner in Georgia. The Associated Press has not called the race yet.

Some counties are providing live video streams of their retally process.

The audit is not a recount. A recount can happen after the state certifies their election results and must be requested by the candidate. That’s why it’s being called a retally or hand count.

Throughout the day, we’ll update this blog with new information from the counties as they continue the tally.

10:30 a.m. | According to Fulton County Elections Director Richard Barron, 174 teams of auditors are on hand at the Georgia World Congress Center, participating in the audit

During a news conference Saturday morning, he said that all of the mail-in absentee ballots that they were working on, had been distributed to the auditors on the floor. He said that county officials hoped to complete their retally of ballots by Monday.

9:15 a.m. | About 100 non-partisan observers from The Carter Center are part of Georgia's hand retally and audit. They will be in the room with election workers and other monitors.

The Carter Center has been working to protect election security and democracy around the world since 1989, but their Georgia effort is a first for the United States.

8 a.m. | Many counties across the state have started their second day of retally efforts, while others are starting their first day.

The herculean, county-by-county effort is labor-intensive and meticulous.

A number of counties, including Fulton, DeKalb and Cobb counties, are providing live coverage of their retally efforts so citizens may watch.

The Secretary of State's office said the audit should be completed statewide by Wednesday.