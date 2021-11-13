Sheriffs searching for five Pulaski Jail inmates

Five inmates escaped in a white van around 11 p.m. Friday night.

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Hawkinsville - Pulaski County Sheriffs are searching for five inmates that escaped the jail last night.

According to Capt. Larry Jackson with Pulaski Sheriffs Office, the inmates escaped around 11 p.m. last night.

They are known to be traveling in a white 2015 Kia Sedona. The plate number is CMP 8628.

The vehicle was stolen from the jail's parking lot when they escaped.

Officers do not know at this time which direction the men are traveling.

The inmates are Brandon Pooler, Tyree Williams, Tyree Jackson, Lewis Evans and Dennis Penix.

Sheriff Jackson urges the public to contact the sheriff's department with any information and reminds them not to take action on their own.