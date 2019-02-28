The Crisp County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook Thursday morning announcing a manhunt for Caleb James.

They told 13WMAZ just before 8:30 a.m. that James was in custody.

James faces multiple charges after fighting with a deputy on the roadside. James ran from the fight north across a field.

Crisp deputies pursued him on Hwy. 280 West near the entrance to Georgia Veterans State Park.

This is a developing story. 13WMAZ is working to learn more about what led to the fight with the deputy.

If you have additional information, call the Sheriff's Office at (229) 276-2600.