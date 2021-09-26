Georgia Southern fires head football coach Chad Lunsford

STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern has fired head football coach Chad Lunsford. The school's Athletic Director, Jared Benko, made the announcement Sunday night.
"After a thorough review and evaluation of our football program, I have made a decision that a change in leadership is in the best interest of our team and University," Benko said. "I want to thank Coach Lunsford for his hard work and the impact he has had on the student-athletes within our program. I wish Chad and his family success in the future."
Lunsford exits amid his fourth full season in Statesboro, with an overall record of 28-21. The Eagles fell to 1-3 on the year following Saturday's 28-20 loss to Louisiana.
Cornerbacks coach and former Georgia Southern standout Kevin Whitley will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2021 season.
Georgia Southern hosts Arkansas State next on Oct. 2 at 4 p.m.