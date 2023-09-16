Central Georgia High School Football Roundup: Northeast notches big region win over ACE

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from around Central Georgia.

MACON, Ga. — The fifth week of Football Friday Night is in the books. This week offered up some big upsets, a couple of nail-biters, and a pair of region rivals squaring off in Macon.

Here is a look at a roundup of scores and highlights from around Central Georgia:

Game Of the Week

Northeast 52, ACE 26

The Raiders are for real and the Nick Woodford show is coming to a stadium near you. This kid showed why he had so much hype coming into the season. There was one sequence where Woodford broke off a 48-yard run, ACE scored a touchdown and Woodford broke off a 60 plus yard run. 110 yards in 1:30 seconds is just unfair and shows how quickly he can flip a game on its head. But ACE fans shouldn’t walk out of this one disappointed, they simply ran into a buzz saw but showed a lot of fight. ACE will likely be in the playoffs.

Three Stars

Nick Woodford, Northeast Raiders RB: See above. This kid is unreal and has this team in a position to make a real run at a state championship.

Rutland: Big win for the Hurricanes this week over Central. They had not beaten the Chargers in consecutive seasons since the 2012-2013 seasons but on Thursday night they made it back-to-back and sit 2-2 on the season.

West Laurens: That is a big win for this program to not only take Bleckley County into overtime but come away with the win. After opening with two losses, they’ve come back with a pair of wins.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Macon County 41, Greenville 6

Hawkinsville 48, Twiggs County 0

Perry 42, Peach County 21

West Laurens 34, Bleckley County 27 OT

Northeast 52, ACE 26

Edmund Burke 15, Piedmont 0

Rutland 41, Central 20

North Cobb 35, Northside 17

Howard 49, Pike County 0

Upson-Lee 21, Haralson County 3

Lamar County 31, Jackson 0

Jasper County 12, Lake Oconee 6

John Milledge 17, Frederica 7

FPD 28, Pinewood 14

Warner Robins 29, Dutchtown 22

Wilcox County 44, Tiftarea 12

Veterans 38, Lakeside Evans 15

Westfield 32, Mount de Sales 14

Dublin 28, Metter 0

Jones County 54, Locust Grove 12

Southwest 40, Jordan 0

St. Anne-Pacelli 22, Stratford 3

Mount Vernon 40, Tattnall 20

Putnam County 35, Butler 12

GMC 46, Riverside Military 12

Johnson County 34, East Laurens 20

Trinity-Dublin 48, Creekside 6

Telfair County 45, Montgomery County 7

Schley County 42, Central-Talbotton 14

Washington County 50, Glenn Hills 0

Toombs County 37, Treutlen 0

Sumter County 23, Northside (Columbus) 7

Swainsboro 27, ECI 12

Wheeler County 46, Claxton 7

Gatewood 17, Briarwood 8

Hancock-Central 18, Warren County 14

WHAT’S NEXT?

Houston County vs Warner Robins

This may be the first time in a while that Warner Robins comes into this game as the underdog but that is what it feels like. Houston County pulled off a 28-8 win last year in this one and the Bears look poised to start a winning streak in this series.