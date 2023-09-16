Central Georgia High School Football Roundup: Northeast notches big region win over ACE

MACON, Ga. — The fifth week of Football Friday Night is in the books. This week offered up some big upsets, a couple of nail-biters, and a pair of region rivals squaring off in Macon.
Here is a look at a roundup of scores and highlights from around Central Georgia:
Game Of the Week
Northeast 52, ACE 26
The Raiders are for real and the Nick Woodford show is coming to a stadium near you. This kid showed why he had so much hype coming into the season. There was one sequence where Woodford broke off a 48-yard run, ACE scored a touchdown and Woodford broke off a 60 plus yard run. 110 yards in 1:30 seconds is just unfair and shows how quickly he can flip a game on its head. But ACE fans shouldn’t walk out of this one disappointed, they simply ran into a buzz saw but showed a lot of fight. ACE will likely be in the playoffs.
Three Stars
Nick Woodford, Northeast Raiders RB: See above. This kid is unreal and has this team in a position to make a real run at a state championship.
Rutland: Big win for the Hurricanes this week over Central. They had not beaten the Chargers in consecutive seasons since the 2012-2013 seasons but on Thursday night they made it back-to-back and sit 2-2 on the season.
West Laurens: That is a big win for this program to not only take Bleckley County into overtime but come away with the win. After opening with two losses, they’ve come back with a pair of wins.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Macon County 41, Greenville 6
Hawkinsville 48, Twiggs County 0
Perry 42, Peach County 21
West Laurens 34, Bleckley County 27 OT
Northeast 52, ACE 26
Edmund Burke 15, Piedmont 0
Rutland 41, Central 20
North Cobb 35, Northside 17
Howard 49, Pike County 0
Upson-Lee 21, Haralson County 3
Lamar County 31, Jackson 0
Jasper County 12, Lake Oconee 6
John Milledge 17, Frederica 7
FPD 28, Pinewood 14
Warner Robins 29, Dutchtown 22
Wilcox County 44, Tiftarea 12
Veterans 38, Lakeside Evans 15
Westfield 32, Mount de Sales 14
Dublin 28, Metter 0
Jones County 54, Locust Grove 12
Southwest 40, Jordan 0
St. Anne-Pacelli 22, Stratford 3
Mount Vernon 40, Tattnall 20
Putnam County 35, Butler 12
GMC 46, Riverside Military 12
Johnson County 34, East Laurens 20
Trinity-Dublin 48, Creekside 6
Telfair County 45, Montgomery County 7
Schley County 42, Central-Talbotton 14
Washington County 50, Glenn Hills 0
Toombs County 37, Treutlen 0
Sumter County 23, Northside (Columbus) 7
Swainsboro 27, ECI 12
Wheeler County 46, Claxton 7
Gatewood 17, Briarwood 8
Hancock-Central 18, Warren County 14
WHAT’S NEXT?
Houston County vs Warner Robins
This may be the first time in a while that Warner Robins comes into this game as the underdog but that is what it feels like. Houston County pulled off a 28-8 win last year in this one and the Bears look poised to start a winning streak in this series.