x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
HS Football

Week 5: Central Georgia High School Football Scores

Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates on Football Friday Night.

More Videos

MACON, Ga. — Football Friday Night is here and 13WMAZ has you covered with all the action from week 5 action. We will take you through the scores and highlights of various games around Central Georgia. Lehgo!

Here are your high school football scores for September 15.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Lakeside Evans, Veterans

Perry, Peach County

ACE, Northeast

Bleckley County, West Laurens

Warner Robins, Dutchtown

Jones County, Locust Grove

Southwest, Jordan

Hawkinsville. Twiggs County

John Milledge, Frederica 

Stratford, St. Anne-Pacelli 

Johnson County, East Laurens

Westfield, Mount de Sales

Metter, Dublin

Howard, Pike County

Greenville, Macon County

Telfair County, Montgomery County

Schley County, Central-Talbotton

Upson-Lee, Haralson County

Glenn Hills, Washington County

North Cobb, Northside

Pinewood, FPD

Mt. Vernon, Tattnall

Jackson, Lamar County

Treutlen, Toombs County 

Northside, Sumter County 

Putnam County, Butler

ECI, Swainsboro

Jasper County, Lake Oconee Academy

Claxton, Wheeler County

Tiftarea, Wilcox County

GMC, Riverside Military

Warren County, Hancock-Central

Taylor County, Chattahoochee County

Briarwood, Gatewood

Creekside, Trinity-Dublin 

Edmund Burke, Piedmont

GSI, Crawford County 

Rutland 41, Central 20

Join us for Football Friday Night at 11:35 on 13WMAZ every Friday night.

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT

RELATED: 13WMAZ's High School Football Power Rankings: Where does Northeast end up after road win?

RELATED: FFN Roundtable: Which new coach is off to the best start? Northeast vs ACE kicks off region play

RELATED: 'You love the guys next to you': New LEO motto helping ACE win in the locker room and on the field

RELATED: Macon Touchdown Club honors athletes from first month of high school football season

Before You Leave, Check This Out