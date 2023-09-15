Week 5: Central Georgia High School Football Scores

MACON, Ga. — Football Friday Night is here and 13WMAZ has you covered with all the action from week 5 action. We will take you through the scores and highlights of various games around Central Georgia. Lehgo!
Here are your high school football scores for September 15.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Lakeside Evans, Veterans
Perry, Peach County
ACE, Northeast
Bleckley County, West Laurens
Warner Robins, Dutchtown
Jones County, Locust Grove
Southwest, Jordan
Hawkinsville. Twiggs County
John Milledge, Frederica
Stratford, St. Anne-Pacelli
Johnson County, East Laurens
Westfield, Mount de Sales
Metter, Dublin
Howard, Pike County
Greenville, Macon County
Telfair County, Montgomery County
Schley County, Central-Talbotton
Upson-Lee, Haralson County
Glenn Hills, Washington County
North Cobb, Northside
Pinewood, FPD
Mt. Vernon, Tattnall
Jackson, Lamar County
Treutlen, Toombs County
Northside, Sumter County
Putnam County, Butler
ECI, Swainsboro
Jasper County, Lake Oconee Academy
Claxton, Wheeler County
Tiftarea, Wilcox County
GMC, Riverside Military
Warren County, Hancock-Central
Taylor County, Chattahoochee County
Briarwood, Gatewood
Creekside, Trinity-Dublin
Edmund Burke, Piedmont
GSI, Crawford County
Rutland 41, Central 20
Join us for Football Friday Night at 11:35 on 13WMAZ every Friday night.
FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT
RELATED: FFN Roundtable: Which new coach is off to the best start? Northeast vs ACE kicks off region play
RELATED: 'You love the guys next to you': New LEO motto helping ACE win in the locker room and on the field