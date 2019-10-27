MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia was very well represented in the GHSA and GISA softball championships over the weekend. Three teams took home titles in Macon and Columbus.

Mount de Sales Academy won their first ever GHSA class A Private state title in the programs history. MDS came in as the five seed in the tournament.

They beat county rival, Stratford, 3-2 on Thursday to enter the winner's circle and never looked back. The Cavaliers continued on to beat George Walton 2-1 on Friday before facing Wesleyan in the final on Saturday.

"We're extremely excited! This is awesome. This is what we've been working on for three years," said head coach Katherine Smith. "They came out and took down an incredible team because they played awesome. We knew it would be hard for us coming in as a five seed and we knew we would have some competition but they played perfect. It was awesome."

Mount de Sales finished the year 20-8, according to MaxPreps.

On the GISA side, Westfield completed a three-peat of the GISA class 3A state title. The Hornets won in 2017 and 2018 as well. Westfield entered the playoffs with a series win over Trinity-Dublin, followed by another series win over Pinewood Christian.

On Saturday, Westfield found themselves facing a region foe in John Milledge Academy, but after a close 3-1 win in game one, the Hornets had no problem in game two, winning 12-4. Coach Danny Camp was extremely proud of his group for pulling off the three-peat.

2019 Softball State Champions

"It's hard to do. The targets on your back and it's a little stressful, but the girls were up to the challenge. They just took it one day at a time. Tried to get better every practice. We said we're going to win every inning, try to win one game at a time and it worked out for us," Camp said.

Camp said The Westfield School finished the season 35-2.

In GISA class 2A, Windsor came out as champions. The Knights cruised through the playoffs with 2-0 series wins over Brentwood Academy and Piedmont Academy. Saturday's championship match came down to three games and extra innings in two of the match-ups. Game three had the wildest finish.

In the eighth inning, Jordan Moss bunted down the third base line. The throw to third to prevent the advancing runner, Lindsey Arrington, went over the shortstop's head. Arrington scrambled to her feet and slid into home to seal the win. Coach Leighann Newberry remembered the moment she tried to get her senior catcher to her feet.

"I'm telling her to run. She's laying on the ground not knowing where ball's at. I'm literally screaming get up, get up, get up, run, run, run. She's not knowing where the ball's at but she got it done," Newberry said.

Arrington said she had no clue where the ball was.

"I really didn't even know it was going over my head and coach told me go, go, go, go. I got up and ran and I just felt free. I just slid and I was like yes!" Arrington said.

Windsor finished the season 21-7, according to MaxPreps.