MACON, Ga. — Well, we wished for rain, and October has brought us several inches so far.

For the month, 3.43 inches of rain has been recorded in Macon.

This is not enough to pull us out of our drought, but it has helped with our deficit, now bringing out departure for the year down to 6.65 inches.

Most of the months' rain came on October 19th alone when when Macon recorded 2.20 inches of rain, breaking the record for that day set back in 1950.

Only three other months of the year so far have exceeded Octobers rainfall: January, June, and August.

We look to get some more rain this week. Look for that forecast on 13wmaz.com or on the 13WMAZ app.

