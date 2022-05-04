Treutlen County homes see damage from possible tornado

TREUTLEN COUNTY, Ga. — Officials believe tornado touched down in Treutlen County with at least three houses suffering severe damage.
According to EMA director Josh Love, it happened on Ohoopee Bend near Soperton.
Love says one house had two walls destroyed and the roof blown off. A second house also had its roof blown off and was hit by a fallen tree. Love says a third house was a mobile home that was blown off its foundation.
Only one person suffered a minor injury.
Love says the EMA is still traveling the area and assessing damage.