Just over 170 people were served in the giveaway.

HADDOCK, Ga. — As the pandemic continues, food shortage continues to be a problem in Central Georgia.

A Jones County church is doing their part to help the community.

Wednesday, Greater Jordan Chapel AME Church held their monthly food giveaway on Bowen Hill Drive in Haddock.

The church partnered with the Middle Georgia Food Bank to help people in the community.

As cars lined up on the street, the volunteers placed boxes of food in each vehicle. Recipients were required to wear mask and stay in the cars due to COVID-19 concerns.

The food included bread, frozen dinners, canned goods, and much more.