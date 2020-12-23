13WMAZ Junior Journalist to host fundraising concert

MACON, Ga. — A 13WMAZ junior journalist is hosting a virtual fundraising concert on Thursday.
Junior Journalist Joshua Ratchford Jr. loves to sing and this Christmas, he'll be belting notes for a cause.
Joshua's music producer passed away unexpectedly last month, leaving behind a wife and children.
So this Christmas, Joshua is hosting a 'Gift of Giving' virtual concert to raise money for the family.
He say's he wants to bring the family and others a bit of hope this holiday season.
"I'm giving back to his wife and three kids. People care, you know, during this time and that even though they're in a low point, hopefully this brings some brightness to their loved ones," Ratchford said.
Joshua says people who listen in can expect to hear him perform Christmas songs and much more.
The concert is this Thursday at 5 p.m. on his YouTube page listed under his full name, Joshua Ratchford Jr.