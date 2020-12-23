13WMAZ Junior Journalist to host fundraising concert

Joshua's music producer passed away unexpectedly last month

MACON, Ga. — A 13WMAZ junior journalist is hosting a virtual fundraising concert on Thursday.

Junior Journalist Joshua Ratchford Jr. loves to sing and this Christmas, he'll be belting notes for a cause.

Joshua's music producer passed away unexpectedly last month, leaving behind a wife and children.

So this Christmas, Joshua is hosting a 'Gift of Giving' virtual concert to raise money for the family.

He say's he wants to bring the family and others a bit of hope this holiday season.

"I'm giving back to his wife and three kids. People care, you know, during this time and that even though they're in a low point, hopefully this brings some brightness to their loved ones," Ratchford said.

Joshua says people who listen in can expect to hear him perform Christmas songs and much more.