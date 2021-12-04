Mentors Make A Difference: Teens To Queens Summit

The summit will be held at the Tubman Museum and is open to girls 13 to 19 in central Georgia.

MACON, Ga. — We are continuing to show you why mentors make a difference in central Georgia. This May, a central Georgia woman is hosting a teen summit specifically for young women.

"It was actually myself and the daughter of one of my fraternity brothers, her name is Felicity, her and I collaborated, and we came up with Teens To Queens," Shira Lawrence said.

In the summer of 2018, Shira Lawrence started Teens To Queens with the goal of helping young women be the best versions of themselves.

"Now we are making it into an entire mentoring programming, a whole movement here in Macon, that is going to start with a summit and just take off from there," Lawrence said.

On May 21 through the 23, Lawrence will be at the Tubman Museum to empower, enlighten, and engage with teens through valuable workshops.

"That three-day event is just going to be jam-packed with speakers, opportunities to do community service, we want to really give the girls the opportunity to get to know us and to also have a voice to express what they need," Lawrence said.

Teens will learn things like social media etiquette, conflict resolution, overcoming trauma, and more.

"Were living in a very different climate, not just for them, but for us as well, so we just really think this summit will give them some engagement, some problem-solving skills, some techniques," Lawrence said.

Parents can sign their girls up by following this link and paying the registration fee of $20. Lawrence says the summit will show how mentors can truly make a difference.