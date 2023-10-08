More Than a Number: Central Georgia Memorial Page

This page reflects the lives lost in our community before 2022.

MACON, Ga. — The following page is part of the More Than a Number initiative launched by 13WMAZ. T

he page includes the homicide victims from Central Georgia in the past. This is for victims who died before 2022.

For those who died in 2022 and 2023 here are the memorial pages for those years:

The memorial page serves as a reminder of the lives lost and the families impacted. 13WMAZ's Resource Guide is attached at the bottom for families who have lost a loved one to homicide.

Each year, 13WMAZ will provide a memorial page for those in Central Georgia who have been killed. But this one is a chance to look back over the years at those who have lost their lives in our community.

This particular memorial page is generated by families who have written in using our family form and have included information about their loved one to create their individual memorial stories.

If you know of someone that should be included, please fill out our family form and we will update the memorial page with your loved one.

Eric T. Rice

His mom Brenda Bryant said Rice was known for making people laugh. She often remembers his smile and how he made other people feel by his ability to be nice to everyone. Bryant hopes to one day have closure for her son's death. Rice was killed in September 2009. The case remains open, according to Bryant.

Harriett Foster Patrick

Her sister, Marjorie Simpson said Patrick "always had you laughing," and she never met a stranger. She said Patrick is missed by so many people. Simpson said she will always remember how her sister was there for everyone, not just her own family and friends. Patrick is loved and truly missed by those who knew her.

Glenda Lee Gay

Iesha Gay lost her mom Glenda in 1994. Her case remains unsolved. Glenda was just 29 years old when she was killed. Iesha said she remembers her mom as a fighter and a caretaker. She loved everyone and helped not only her family but her community. Glenda was an avid dancer and enjoyed bowling.

Will Childs

Jeannie Childs lost her son Will in a boat crash on Lake Tobosofkee in 2021. He was 22 years old.

His mom wrote the following about him:

"Will was tenacious. He would come up with an idea or something he wanted and that is all we heard for several weeks or until he came up with something new. Will loved music, being outdoors and traveling.

Will loved people and people loved him: his smile, his laugh and the energy he created. His mom said " Will wasn't perfect, but who is? He could make me as mad as fire one minute, but then turn around and have me laughing within the next few minutes."

The thing that reminds her of Will the most is a smiley face. She even got a tattoo in his honor along with several of his friends.

"I feel that Will sends me smiley faces. That may sound crazy to some people, but at times when I miss him the most, I look around and there is a smiley face. I just say to myself, "I feel you Will" and smile. An example: I was working in my flower bed at home and was thinking about Will with tears rolling down my cheeks. I see a weathered piece of paper, I pick it up and on the back is a smiley face. Our first family vacation without Will, his absence is heavy on my heart and I walk past a store front where the entire window display is smiley faces. I say to myself "I know you are always with me, Will" and smile. It's strange and I'm sure many people don't believe in signs from our loved ones, but every time I see a smiley face I am reminded that Will is with me, always in my heart and it brings me comfort in that moment."

The thing she misses most is him coming home at night and talking to her about life and other things.

"It's hard to pick a single favorite memory, but one of the things I miss most would be our late-night talks. Will would come home from work, I would get up, and we would sit outside on the patio and talk about his day, his plans or any topic. Sometimes the talks would be serious and sometimes we would just joke and laugh. So, I guess those talks, when everyone else was asleep would be my favorite memory."

Terrilyn R Williams

Her family friend wrote in and said Terrilyn had the best cookouts and was known for playing spades and sometimes bending the rules of the card game. Her friend said she was fun and full of life. She was authentic, "what you saw was what you got with her."

David A Jones

Jones' daughter EJ wrote in and said her dad loved to ride his motorcycle. He also enjoyed manning the grill and dancing "with his off beat rhythm." EJ said, "I love my daddy. He was pure love but carried a lot of hurt and smiled through it all."

She said she thinks about him every time she looks in a mirror as she favors her dad a lot. She misses him a lot and thinks about the day she lost him often.

"He is no longer here I relive that day over and over it’s literally a nightmare." EJ said.

Nadia Symone Andrews

Mia Andrews, Nadia's mom, said Nadia had a big heart, she loved her children and her family and friends. She always did something to help the homeless, she was a good friend and listener to her sister and friends.

Mia said she misses getting hugs from her daughter and hearing her laugh. She said her daughter lost her life way too young when she was shot and killed at the M&M Grocery story when she was just 28 years old. Her case remains unsolved, Mia said and they hope to eventually see justice served.

Ta’Shuntis “Tootie” Roberts

Roberts was a member of the Southwest band. Her mom Tonora Jones said she misses her daughter's smile. Roberts was smart, sweet, kind hearted.

Terrance Chapman

Angela Chapman lost her son Terrance in February 2021. She said her family badly wanted closure and for his killer to come forward. She remembers his smile and how giving he was. His kind heart allowed him to play peacemaker and didn't bother anyone. She said Chapman was a good father and misses all the fun times they had together but knows he is in a better place.

Arika “Lottie Dottie” Jarrell

Her mother Stephanie Jarrell-Smith said Jarrell was defined by the word "joy."

She described her daughter as "very fashionable, giving, sometimes radical but very loving and lovable." One thing she often thinks about is that Jarrell was "well on her way to achieving her goals of becoming a renowned rapper but also a business owner with her brand BMB."

Sherry Wilkes Hayes

Taylor Childress lost her mom Sherry Wilkes Hayes and often thinks about her laugh.

"My mom was my everything. She loved her grandkids, my sister and myself. She loved everyone." Childress said.

Jeanie Ashley

Evie Jackson lost her big sister Jeanie Ashley in 2019. Her memories are often filled with all the times they spent laughing. She said they joked and laughed about everything. She loved going to concerts and was a big fan of rock and roll music. Jackson describes her as being the best big sister and she appreciated how overprotective she was.

MORE THAN A NUMBER

More Than A Number is a Poynter-Stand Together award-winning project by Justin Baxley designed to help families of loved ones impacted by tragedy and trauma interact with journalists in a less intrusive way.

The initiative's goal is to give a face to the victim and a voice to the family and give the family more control over the process. In addition to the memorial page and the form page, a resource guide will be available to help families in the aftermath of their loved one's death with connections to various organizations for help with things such as counseling, cleanup and funeral costs.