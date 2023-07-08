x
More Than A Number

More Than a Number: 2022 Central Georgia Homicide Memorial Page

13WMAZ is honoring victims of homicide in our community with the More Than A Number initiative.

MACON, Ga. — The following page is part of the More Than a Number initiative launched by 13WMAZ. 

The page includes the homicide victims from Central Georgia in 2022. 

The memorial page serves as a reminder of the lives lost and the families impacted. 

13WMAZ's Resource Guide is attached at the bottom for families who have lost a loved one to homicide. 

Each year, 13WMAZ will provide a memorial page for those in Central Georgia who have been killed.

Macon/Bibb County

CARLOS ANTONIO GORDON, 45

TROY ERIC SANDIFER, 52

CHRISTOPHER SEAN ABRAM, 37

CARMELO ROSS, 15

KENA JERMAINE MARSHALL, 47

DEUNTAY HICKS, 21

 EDDIE THOMAS, 42

MAJOR WILLIAMS, 6 MONTHS

TAMMY CALHOUN, 44

TREY MARCELLOUS SMITH, 30

DEBARIUS DEVONTE SANFORD, 27

CYNTHIA L. BERRY, 49

MANDRELL CURRY, 24

STEPHEN FINFROCK, 63

 QUENTON VANARD WOODSON, 28

GLENN STEVENS, 34

 ELIJAH “ELI” JAMEEL RASHEED, 28

 TADARIUS CORNELIUS WILLIAMS, 26

JESSICA SHONTAE REEVES, 25

TAVIAS LA’ZHAE WILLIAMS, 15

TYLER MCELHENNY, 25

 KYMELO EARLY, 16

DAMIAN DEVONTA FELTON SR., 27

ORMONDO CORTEZ CLARK, 28

KEONTA QUINTEZ ROUSE JR., 30

PHILLIP WYNES, 67

 GABRILLA HARRIS, 27

WALTER CARYSE ROBINSON, 28

CARLOS SHELLEY, 40

CLEVELAND RAINES, 19

Jarvis Hill, 23

RODERICK FELTON, 21 

BRAXTON COLE, 19

FREDDIE CROWELL, 59

HAKEEM FLOWERS, 16

DONTARRIUS HOLLOWAY, 32

DAPHANY PARKER, 41

ANTONIO HARRIS, 41 

MARIAH LOREN STANFIELD, 24

TYREEK DEMONTEZ YOUNG, 17

ROCTAVIA EDWARDS, 26

JAYDEN ELLINGTON, 17

JIMMY LEE SCOTT III, 38

RONNIE ALBEA, 41

DEONDRA FITCHETT, 45

ASHTON FORT, 18

JAMAYA WARNER, 18

BRITTANY WRIGHT, 27

THOMAS GAULTNEY, 44

JERMAINE STEWART, 47 

LESTER SUMMERS, 40

STEPHEN LEE BROWN, 42

 L'MING TREVON JACKSON, 16

JERMAINE BRANDON REYNOLDS, 23

EDDIE RIDDLE, 50

CRAIGE PAGE, 48

TOMMY WILLIAMS, 56

DEKARI FAULKNER, 23

EDDIE LEE DAVIS JR., 65

 MILTON JOLLY, 61 

GEORGE BROOKS, 41

 CLAUDETTE BROWN, 49

TYLIK YOUNG, 22

 MARCELLES WILLIAMS JR., 16

JAHRYON WILLIS, 18 

TYSHAUN WILLIAMS, 18

DESTIN HOWARD, 23

DEMONTA CLYDE, 29

DEDRICK BULLS, 42

NATHANIEL ELDER, 16

Warner Robins/Houston County

Miguel Angel Ochoa Montes, 34

Avelino Rivera, 45

Joshua Hickey, 23

Tamar Lewis, 22

Randolph Ricketts, 65

 Jontel Williams, 17

Shamair Mitchell, 24

Jamal Colson, 31 

Octavius Jackson, 38

Darryson Purnell, 35

Sabrina Dollar, 43

Jerrmarion Cherry, 8

Milledgeville/Baldwin County

Latoria Waller, 30

Chavonta Braddy, 27

Shani King, 23

Dublin/Laurens Count

Joshua Miller 

William Overstreet, 53

Marquis Horne, 34

Shiina Wiggins, 55

Jeffrey Jerome Bell, 59

Cordeveon King, 24

Kerry Okeef Evans, 44

Forsyth/Monroe County

Cedric Mayes, 17

Eastman/Dodge County

Ronnie Reaves, 71

Za'Quon Brown, 21

Fort Valley/Peach County

Roy Oglesby, 26

Justin Woodford, 16

Marcus Ball Jr., 13 months

Brandon Goodwin, 37

Cochran/Bleckley County

Yasir Satterwhite, 2

Kavontez Deshaveon Farrow, 24

Sandersville/Washington County

William Lowery, 17

Christopher Dunn, 30

MORE THAN A NUMBER

More Than A Number is a Poynter-Stand Together award-winning project by Justin Baxley designed to help families of loved ones impacted by tragedy and trauma interact with journalists in a less intrusive way. 

The initiative's goal is to give the victim a face and a voice to the family and give the family more control over the process. In addition, to the memorial page and the form page, a resource guide will be available to help families in the aftermath of their loved one's death with connections to various organizations for help with things such as counseling, cleanup and funeral costs.

More Than A Number will officially launch in August with a streaming special available on 13WMAZ+ for on-demand streaming. For any questions or concerns about More Than A Number, contact us here at the following email.

