More Than a Number: 2022 Central Georgia Homicide Memorial Page

13WMAZ is honoring victims of homicide in our community with the More Than A Number initiative.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — The following page is part of the More Than a Number initiative launched by 13WMAZ.

The page includes the homicide victims from Central Georgia in 2022.

The memorial page serves as a reminder of the lives lost and the families impacted.

13WMAZ's Resource Guide is attached at the bottom for families who have lost a loved one to homicide.

Each year, 13WMAZ will provide a memorial page for those in Central Georgia who have been killed.

Macon/Bibb County

EDDIE THOMAS, 42

STEPHEN FINFROCK, 63

THOMAS GAULTNEY, 44

Warner Robins/Houston County

Tamar Lewis, 22

Randolph Ricketts, 65

Milledgeville/Baldwin County

Dublin/Laurens Count

Forsyth/Monroe County

Eastman/Dodge County

Fort Valley/Peach County

Cochran/Bleckley County

Sandersville/Washington County

MORE THAN A NUMBER

More Than A Number is a Poynter-Stand Together award-winning project by Justin Baxley designed to help families of loved ones impacted by tragedy and trauma interact with journalists in a less intrusive way.

The initiative's goal is to give the victim a face and a voice to the family and give the family more control over the process. In addition, to the memorial page and the form page, a resource guide will be available to help families in the aftermath of their loved one's death with connections to various organizations for help with things such as counseling, cleanup and funeral costs.