'It could have been me': Neighbor laments death of Macon 25-year-old shot at apartment complex

Paramedics found Jessica Reeves shot inside her parked vehicle. She later died at the hospital from her injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — A 25-year-old woman is dead after she was found shot in her vehicle at West Club Apartments in Macon.

Deputies responded to a call off Mercer University Drive at around 6:15 p.m. Paramedics found Jessica Shontae Reeves shot inside her parked vehicle. She later died at the hospital from her injuries.

"I saw this baby on the ground and I started to cry because I see this baby laying on the ground. I don't know if she is dead or alive, but I'm praying she's not," Victoria Dudley said.

Dudley lives at West Club Apartments. She was in her home taking a nap when Reeves was found in the parking lot outside.

"25-year-old baby, 25-year-old baby. Somebody's child, somebody's daughter, somebody's niece, somebody's cousin," Dudley said.

Dudley says she's felt safe in this neighborhood for the more than 5 years she's lived here.

"I'm a mother, I'm a grandmother. The reason I'm speaking is because it could have been me. It could have been one of my children, one of my grandchildren, one of my family members, or someone who I hold in my heart," Dudley said.

Sgt. Linda Howard says investigators are working to piece together what happened.

"Right now, investigators are trying to gather any evidence and asking anyone that knows what happened, if they saw something, heard something, to come forward and help us with this investigation," Howard said.

"I'm hurt, I'm angry, because West Club is not a bad place to live. It's the people sometimes," Dudley said.