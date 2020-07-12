Two burglary suspects arrested after chase on I-75 in Houston County

GSP performed a PIT maneuver to end the chase Saturday night.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two burglary suspects are in jail after leading Perry Police and Georgia State Patrol on a chase.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, on Saturday around 11 p.m., a trooper on I-75 south became involved in a car chase.

The chase started with Perry Police pursuing a Toyota Corolla around mile marker 134 south on I-75. The chase ended near mile marker 127 when the trooper performed a PIT maneuver.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested by the Perry Police Department.