Two burglary suspects arrested after chase on I-75 in Houston County

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two burglary suspects are in jail after leading Perry Police and Georgia State Patrol on a chase.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, on Saturday around 11 p.m., a trooper on I-75 south became involved in a car chase.
The chase started with Perry Police pursuing a Toyota Corolla around mile marker 134 south on I-75. The chase ended near mile marker 127 when the trooper performed a PIT maneuver.
Both the driver and passenger were arrested by the Perry Police Department.
No one was hurt, and the two people arrested had multiple warrants for their arrest according to troopers.