According to the GBI, the victims have been identified as Pamela Ann Williams, 70, and Ricky Howard Williams, 74.

GORDON, Ga. — UPDATE, 8:50 p.m.:

GBI Special Agent Mary Chandler says they want to talk to a relative who they believe is a person of interest in the case.

GBI investigators are trying to track down where that person is now. Chandler would not say who they believe is the person of interest but says they may soon release a picture, name, and description of the person if they can't find them soon.

There are no arrests at this point.

GBI agents are investigating a double homicide in Wilkinson County.

According to a Twitter post from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, it happened on Elm Street in Gordon Monday.

The Gordon Police Department asked the GBI for help at around 4:30 p.m.

No details were given about what happened or any suspects.