GBI: Sandersville man arrested in 54-year-old's death

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Georgia — A man has been arrested in the death of a 54-year-old Sandersville man that happened on at 834 Gwendolyn Street around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to a release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Sandersville Police Department got the call about a domestic dispute in the area. When they made it to the scene, they found Mandell Damonda McCullough, 54, dead inside the home. The police department asked for the GBI's help.

Tuesday, Santavious Louis Roberts, 35, was arrested and taken to the Washington County jail where he is charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The release says Roberts lived in the home with his mother and McCullough, who were in a relationship. The investigation found that an argument happened between Roberts and McCullough during which Roberts shot McCullough and then left the home before law enforcement arrived.