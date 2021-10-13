Jury selected in Washington County Tasing death case

Wednesday was Day 3 of of jury selection, but defense lawyers weren't happy with what they were hearing and asked the judge to make a change.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Opening statements begin at 9 a.m. Thursday for the three former Washington County deputies accused in the 2017 killing of Eurie Martin.

Lawyers on both sides agreed on a 12-person jury made up of six Black women, three white women, and three white males.

Defense lawyers argued that protesters were framing the case as a racial issue.