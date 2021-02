Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says it happened just before 9 p.m. He says the man is being taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent for treatment.

MACON, Ga. — According to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, a 35-year-old man was shot in the stomach in the Pendleton Homes complex located at 3401 Houston Avenue Tuesday night.

Jones says it happened just before 9 p.m. He says the man is being taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent for treatment.

No information on a suspect or details on how it happened are available at this moment.