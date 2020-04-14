WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man was arrested Tuesday after shooting and injuring another man over the weekend.

Warner Robins police say around 6:30 a.m., members of the U.S. Marshal Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and deputies with Houston and Pulaski counties arrested 26-year-old Shiquan Shenett.

He had warrants for a shooting that happened early Sunday morning on Cox Drive, according to police.

On that day, a 34-year-old man showed up at Houston Medical Center with a gunshot wound, saying he was shot on that road near North Avenue.

Police say the victim knew the Shenett.

He was arrested at a residence on Harris Street in Hawkinsville, according to police, and taken to the Houston County Detention Facility.

At this time, the victim has been treated for his injuries and was released from the hospital, police say.

