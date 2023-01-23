New details released in south Bibb County triple shooting

The Bibb Sheriff's Office says they believe the Patel family was not targeted.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has new details about a triple shooting that left one man dead and two family members injured.

They say they do not believe the family was targeted. Monday morning, the sheriff's office released a picture of a car they describe as 'dark in color.' They're looking for the four men who drove the car. Deputies say they are 'persons of interest.'

The sheriff's office believes they were involved in the shooting death of Pinal Kumar Patel, and the injury of his wife, Rupalben, and daughter, Bhakti. According to an incident report, Bhakti Patel told deputies they had just picked up her father up from work at a liquor store on Shurling Drive. When they got out of their car at their home, 361 Thoroughbred Lane, Bhakti told deputies three men came toward them with guns drawn.

According to the report, Pinal confronted them, and they started yelling. That's when Bhakti says the men fired at least five shots, killing Pinal. Rupalben and Bhakti were both shot in the leg, and went to the hospital.

The report says deputies looked at video from a neighbor's Ring doorbell, and that's how they noticed the dark-colored car. They say the three men approached the family 'from the shadows' while a fourth waited in the car.

Deputies say they believe the crime is gang-related, even though they don't think the family was targeted. We also asked if there was any indication that the shooting resulted from a break-in, and if there was any connection to Patel's business. We did not get a response.