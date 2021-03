TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. — A Taylor County woman is in jail tonight after police say she confronted juveniles Saturday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post from the Butler Police Department, 59-year-old Amanda Davis confronted 'multiple' juveniles on Mulberry Street near the intersection with Oak Street.

Davis was arrested and charged with two counts of second degree cruelty to children, four counts of reckless conduct, and one count of pointing/aiming a pistol at another.