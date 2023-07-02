'I don't understand': Three charged with revenge arson in series of Baldwin Co. fires

"My wife got mad and burned the house down to keep me from getting it back,” Olajuwon Crutchfield explains.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Three suspected cases of revenge arson have left homes in three corners of Milledgeville charred.

Three suspects are now under arrest, but the victims are left to pick up the pieces.

13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke to one of them to find out what happened.

Olajuwon Crutchfield is just one of the first victims in this string of arsons. He says he had just gotten done paying off the house last year.

"My wife got mad and burned the house down to keep me from getting it back,” Crutchfield explains.

He says the problems stemmed from his divorce with his wife.

"They told me to give my house to my wife and let her stay here until she can get her money up and find her own place. That’s what the court’s deal was.”

According to the Baldwin County Fire department, 36-year-old Pamela Crutchfield not only damaged several of Critchfield's vehicles, she also poured an ignitable liquid into the bedroom and set the house ablaze.

Crutchfield says he lost everything, clothes, possessions, important documents.

"She just wanted to make sure that when February came, I had no smile on my face, so. I don't understand. Even if you're mad at somebody-- either way I did nothing to you to throw your future away,” he says.

Crutchfield says his ex-wife was receiving help from the Red Cross before they discovered that she was the one who set the fire. Pamela was arrested on January 3rd and charged with arson in the first degree and false statements.

Thomas Smith– a retired firefighter– lives on Sportsmans Drive.

"One day, you’re having breakfast. Next thing you know, your neighbor's place is on fire,” he says.

He says he saw the flames coming from the single wide trailer across the street.

"By the time the truck actually got in gear, and some of the other firefighters got here, it had progressed to 30 maybe 40 percent,” Smith explains.

He says he didn't know the folks who lived there. However, the fire department says 21-year- old Andrew Whiby also used liquids to set the house on fire. He was arrested and charged with arson in the first degree.

The last fire happened on January 13th on Mount Pleasant Church Road. Investigators say Timothy Laster-- who was already on probation for arson-- set a single wide trailer on fire.

Laster was also charged with arson in the first degree, terroristic threats, and violation of probation.