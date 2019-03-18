CORDELE, Ga. — Cordele Police are investigating a homicide that happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

According to a news release, a man was found dead at 310 West 14th Ave., Apt B.

Officers quickly arrested two suspects who they believe are connected to the man’s murder.

At this time, names of the deceased and the suspects have not been released by police.

Police say there is no further risk to public safety, however, they are asking for people to avoid the area because it is still an active crime scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed something suspicious in the area is asked to call investigators at 229-276-2921.

