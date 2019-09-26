MACON, Ga. — Stephen Ambrose teaches sixth grade science at Miller Middle School, but his culture gives students an experience that goes beyond the classroom.



"I'm from India. I have more than 15 years of teaching experiences in various countries, especially in India and Maldives," Ambrose said.

Ambrose is one of the 16 teachers involved in the international exchange program through a partnership with Bibb Schools and a company called Intalage.

Bibb County Schools' Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Mack Bullard says it's helped with the teacher shortage.

"We started with Intalage in 2016. We've had teachers from India, teachers from China from Cameroon, Africa," Bullard said.

The program employs teachers in positions that are difficult to fill like math, science, and special education.

Principal Jim Montgomery sees the benefits in more ways than one.

"One who was actually an eighth grade math teacher who taught high school algebra to our students, we had a 99% pass rate because of the instruction he provided," Montgomery said.

"When they get to meet an individual from that country and ask questions about their lifestyle and hear their different perspectives, that bridges those understandings, then we understand that we're more alike than different," Bullard said.

Eighth-grader Peyton Gavett appreciated his time in Ambrose's class.

"Somebody that was born and raised in another country is standing right in front of you and teaching you and putting in your grades and all of that -- it's just mind-blowing, to be honest," Gavett said.

"When the children first see me, they think a little different, but then within a few days, they're use to it and they really love me and I really love them, and the parents really love me," Ambrose said.

International exchange teachers have to have a college degree in their content area, pass the Georgia certifications, and meet local professional qualifications.

Their work visas typically last three years.

