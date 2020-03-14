MACON, Ga. — Many school districts are closing because of coronavirus concerns. One of those systems is Bibb County Schools.

Friday afternoon Bibb County school leaders called an emergency meeting to talk about plans for student learning.

"You authorized me to close schools as late as Wednesday of next week for students and staff," said superintendent Curtis Jones.

The school board unanimously voted in favor of closing schools. Superintendent Jones says the schools will close sooner if there is a case if COVID-19 happens in the area before Wednesday.

Jones says the decision will protect students and people at a high risk.

"I'm in that age group where they say it's a problem. I have many bus drivers and nutrition workers, custodians who are in that same age group as well. I'm not going to endanger them," said Jones.

During the meeting, school employees shared their plans for student learning. Students will use an online system that lets teachers communicate and chat with students from home.

"We also will have support from out technology department," said a district employee.

Schools have made sure all students and teachers have logged into a system that allows them to access assignments.

Teachers will have a practice assignment from home on Monday.

Executive director of nutrition Timikel Sharpe says her department has plans to drop off cold meals at locations around the county by bus or truck.

"We are able, I should say, to allow them to get a meal for today and tomorrow provided we are going to do multiple day service," said Sharpe.

Staff will still report on Wednesday. Superintendent Jones says school leaders will re-evaluate Thursday or Friday.

