According to his wife Commissioner Elaine Lucas, he has lost some weight, but is "in good spirits."

MACON, Ga. — Georgia State Senator David Lucas Sr. left the hospital Monday after battling COVID-19.

According to his wife Commissioner Elaine Lucas, he has lost some weight, but is "in good spirits."

Senator Lucas was in the hospital with COVID-19 for 7 days but went back to the hospital 3 days ago after a reaction to medication.

Commissioner Elaine Lucas also tested positive for the virus on November 16.

Senator Lucas represents District 26, which covers parts of Bibb, Houston, and Jones counties, and all of Twiggs, Wilkinson, Hancock, and Washington counties.

He assumed that office in 2013 and was re-elected in the Nov. 3 election this year.