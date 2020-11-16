Macon-Bibb County commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

Commissioner Elaine Lucas also said her husband's condition continues to improve after he was hospitalized last week

MACON, Ga. — Days after her husband was hospitalized with COVID-19, Macon-Bibb commissioner Elaine Lucas says she has now tested positive for the virus.

She told 13WMAZ that she is self-isolating, and that she plans to attend Tuesday's public hearing and commission meetings via Zoom.

She also said that her husband, Georgia state Senator David Lucas Sr., remains in the hospital but his condition is improving.

David Lucas Sr. has been in the hospital for almost a week, after he was initially hospitalized Wednesday night.

Lucas Sr. represents District 26, which covers parts of Bibb, Houston, and Jones counties, and all of Twiggs, Wilkinson, Hancock, and Washington counties.

He assumed that office in 2013 and was re-elected in the Nov. 3 election this year.