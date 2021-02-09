'Thank you': State departments to close Friday for 'vaccine holiday'

On Friday, state employees will get the day off from work. It's an extension of the Labor Day holiday, geared towards getting more Georgians vaccinated.

MACON, Ga. — If you're looking to get any services from state departments on Friday, you might not get a response.

September 3 is now a "vaccine holiday," Governor Brian Kemp announced back on August 16.

He said it's a way to encourage more state employees to get vaccinated and say thanks to those that already have.

"I'm asking all state employees who have not yet gotten their shot to consider scheduling it on or before September 3," he said in the August 16 press conference in Atlanta.

As state leaders continue advocating for the COVID-19 vaccine, Governor Kemp took a different approach -- giving state employees a day to roll up their sleeve.

"We certainly are appreciative of all our state employees have done over the last year-and-a-half, going on two years now, working on a global pandemic and keeping our state running."

Dozens of state offices already planned to close for the Labor Day holiday, but now, the three-day weekend will turn to four.

Departments across Georgia announced they will close starting Friday and won't be back open until Tuesday.

This includes the Department of Driver Services, Department of Corrections, and the Department of Transportation.

But what happens if you're a state employee and already vaccinated?

"For those of you that have been vaccinated or got their shot before September 3, please take this day off as a 'thank you' for all the work that you have done and stepping up to protect yourselves and protect others from you during this pandemic," he said.

It's not just state employees taking the day off.

Central Georgia Technical College announced all of its campuses will also be closed from Friday through Monday, including Macon, Warner Robins, and Hawkinsville.

They say this is an opportunity for students and staff to get vaccinated as well.