Leaders from across the state help things move smoothly, including airmen from Georgia.

MACON, Ga. — It's been close to a week since the mass vaccination site in Macon led by the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA) opened to some of the public. Guardsmen from across the state are helping make sure the vaccination process goes smoothly.

Most folks we've talked to say getting vaccinated at the farmers market in Macon has been as easy as "1,2,3." It's the partnership between GEMA, state, local officials, and guardsmen that keeps things moving.

"We are all doing the best we can to support, and get (people) through there," Senior Airman Marcia Bradley said.

Bradley says since 2019 she has been serving with the 165th Airlift Wing in Savannah.

"I helped out last year with the sanitation of all of the nursing homes," Bradley said.

This year, Bradley, who usually works in-home health care in Statesboro, is now on the frontline to vaccinate Central Georgians.

"COVID has been a huge thing, it's impacted many people's lives. The field here, we want to make sure there is an area where you can go -- the small little towns that might not have the access and the ability to do this -- to get what they need otherwise they might not be able to," Bradley said.

Helping out are 20 airmen and women with the 116th Air Wing, the 165 Airlift Wing, and the Army National Guard are all helping out.

"We have personnel that are screening patients to check their appointment times to make sure they have an appointment, as well as traffic control, people checking the registration and registering the people who need help," Second Lt. Benjamin Carlisle said.

Some service members are helping by watching people for 15 minutes after they get the vaccine. For Bradley, she hopes her service means keeping people in her community healthy and alive.