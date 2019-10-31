MACON, Ga. — This year, we asked our morning team to go big or gourd home.

Morning anchors Katelyn Heck and Eryn Rogers and Meteorologist Hunter Williams carved out some fun, and some pumpkins Wednesday, for your votes.

And this year's winner is... Katelyn with her 'Cat's out the Bag' pumpkin!

Out of the 750 votes we received, Katelyn won for a second year in a row with 302 votes. Last year she won with the 'Straight from the Heart' pumpkin.

Hunter rose in the ranks this year, coming in a close second with his 'Thunderstruck' pumpkin. It raked in 280 votes. Last year, he came in last place with his surprised ghost pumpkin.

And finally, Eryn came in last with 168 votes for her 'Georgia on My Mind' pumpkin. Last year, she came in second with her sleepy emoji pumpkin.

WMAZ

Thank you to everyone who voted!

We hope everyone has a safe and happy Halloween. You can keep up with Katelyn, Eryn, and Hunter on Instagram.

