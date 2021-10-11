Aircraft painting company opens 4 new hangars in Macon

They've been in business for over 56 years, serving the community

MACON, Georgia — A growing business is looking to make its mark in the Macon-Bibb area.

Dean Baldwin Painting celebrated the grand opening of their new campus Wednesday morning, which includes 165,000 square feet of work space...

The site is home to four new hangars at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport designed to accommodate both commercial and military aircraft.

The company started operations back in June, and with the expansion, they are looking to hire people to fill positions immediately.

Chief Executive Officer Barbara Baldwin explains why the company is a great group to work for.

"We take people that have no skill, have no higher education, and want to get somewhere in their life," Baldwin said. "We have a profound training program that we'll take somebody with absolutely no experience and build them up as the years go on."