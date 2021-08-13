American Red Cross asking Central Georgians for blood donations to alleviate shortage

The Red Cross says they need to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet the current hospital demand and help relieve a blood shortage

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Throughout the month of August, the American Red Cross is hosting dozens of blood drives across Central Georgia to build up supplies.

Friday in Warner Robins, they held a blood drive at Keller Williams Realty on Russell Parkway.

The Red Cross says they need to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet the current hospital demand and help alleviate a severe blood shortage.

Kent Kilko with Keller Williams says a small gesture can go a long way in saving a life.

"Just do your part if you're healthy enough to do it. It's a small gesture -- it doesn't take long at all, it's pretty simple, it's painless, it makes a big difference because you really are saving someone's life," Kilko said.