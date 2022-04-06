Bibb commissioner plans summer lunches for Brookdale center residents

Commissioner Al Tillman says providing food for the hungry helps people who need a boost in life.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb Commissioner Al Tillman has a special project starting this weekend for the Brookdale community.

The commissioner is organizing volunteers to come out this weekend to provide lunch and dinner for Brookdale Resource Center residents.

They will serve lunch Saturday at noon and dinner on Sunday at 5 p.m.

Tillman says providing food for the hungry helps people who need a boost in life.

"A lot of times, we want to donate clothes, clothing items, and things of that need, but we got to feed people. It's nothing like feeding the belly. Food warms the soul, man," Tillman said.

They'll hand out hamburgers, hot dogs, baked beans, and more this weekend.