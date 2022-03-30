Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigating how a pregnant girl was left in interview room

The sheriff's office says it happened March 24.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating whether investigators lost track of a potential witness after she was brought in for questioning.

In an email, the sheriff's office confirmed it happened on March 24 at the Investigations Division. That's at the Downtown Annex on Third Street and Riverside Drive.

They said they brought a pregnant female juvenile in for questioning related to an ongoing investigation, and left her in the interview room. The sheriff's office isn't releasing many details like what case she was brought in for.

The Telegraph reports that investigators forgot about the young woman, left her in a locked room, and went home for the night.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office did not respond when asked about the usual protocols or how long she was there.

They simply replied, "Additional information will be available once the investigation is complete."

13WMAZ reached out to the Georgia Sheriffs' Association to see if there are any statewide protocols relating to people brought in for questioning being left in the interview room. Bill Hallsworth, the association's jail and court services coordinator, says all 159 sheriff's offices have their own.

"Each sheriff's office can establish its own policies and procedures regarding how they operate day-to-day," Hallsworth said.

Hallsworth declined to comment further, saying he was unfamiliar with the case.

The sheriff's office says the investigation includes how long the girl was left in the room and her condition when she got out.