MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they're doing a countywide sweep, rounding up people involved in gang activity. They're calling it "Operation Hidden Eye."

Sheriff David Davis says 23-year-old Tyree Welch took video showing him encouraging his 6-year-old cousin to fight with other kids and throw gang signs.

The boy also says he's going to get a gun and shoot someone in the face.

"We've heard the term ''90s baby.' Now, we have a '90s baby trying to entice to the 2010s baby into this activity," said Davis.

Sheriff David Davis says their gang unit arrested Welch and 32 others on gang-related charges.

RELATED: Operation Hidden Eye: More than 30 arrested in Bibb County gang investigation

wmaz

They say Welch's arrest is important because he made it onto Crimestoppers' Top 15 list.

"Now, you have a lot of hybrid gangs, so you might take two gangs that never got along together and make your own gang," said Gray.

Investigator Tatreas Gray arrested Welch.

Gray says he was working at his part-time security job at a club downtown when he saw Welch and chased him to the river.

He says these young hybrid gangs are dangerous because they don't have a code, or older gang members, called "OGs," to keep them in line.

"A lot of the OGs try to bring people up by the code they live by, but a lot of the kids these days don't even respect the OGs," said Gray.

Davis says he hopes that Welch's arrest will prevent that little boy in the video from turning to crime and the gang life, like many around him.

RELATED: GBI investigating after body found on Wilcox County highway

RELATED: Georgia Supreme Court upholds murder conviction of man for killing lottery winner

RELATED: Macon man charged with shooting at mom during argument over money

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.