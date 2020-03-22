MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 79-year-old man last seen Sunday morning.

In a news release, the sheriff's office says they got a call informing them that Ernest Loyd was missing around 10 a.m.

He last seen leaving his home around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, the release says, and hasn't been seen since.

Loyd is reported to suffer from dementia. His daughter says he usually visits several businesses in the Hartley Bridge Road area, according to the release.

The sheriff's office says he left his home in a white 2015 Toyota Avalon. His tag number is DGZ775.

Loyd is around 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 188 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair, the sheriff's office says.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

